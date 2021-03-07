RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 305,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,846. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

