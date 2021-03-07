RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,183 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 477.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 588,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 738,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 571,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 421,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,713. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.