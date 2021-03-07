RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.83. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

