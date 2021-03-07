RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.01. 864,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

