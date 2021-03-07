RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $352.69. 8,721,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

