Roth Capital Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $134.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.44.

CZR stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $98.16.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

