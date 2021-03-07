Roth Capital Boosts Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $38.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

