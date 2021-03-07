Roth Capital Increases Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $6.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.98.

SRTS opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

