Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.77) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.27. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

