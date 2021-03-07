Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

