Rotten (ROT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,532.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $810,704.66 and $15,532.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00789238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 61,952,378 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling Rotten

