Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $29.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

