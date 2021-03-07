Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LRCDF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

