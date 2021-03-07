Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.15.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $88.92 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

