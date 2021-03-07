RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.40 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $50,665.93 or 1.00437205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and $117,362.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 378.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001800 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

