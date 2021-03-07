Ruff Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00775532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.