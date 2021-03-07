Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

