Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

