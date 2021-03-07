Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,116 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

