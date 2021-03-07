Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,211 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

