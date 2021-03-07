Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $3.11 Million Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.23% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.66 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.