Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,322,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 3,159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of SGSVF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

