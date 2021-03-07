Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Position Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,718 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 173.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sabre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sabre by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

