SafeCoin Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $217.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,851.69 or 0.99679487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.30 or 0.00953245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00416392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00304646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00079724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005695 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.