SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $271,139.25 and $7,154.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001369 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,402,506 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.