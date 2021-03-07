Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,063,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,158,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

