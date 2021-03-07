Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.38 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 85.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.