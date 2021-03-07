Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,097 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $77.94.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.