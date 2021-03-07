Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,492 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

