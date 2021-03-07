Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $486.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

