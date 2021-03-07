Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.92 ($8.14).

SHA stock opened at €7.13 ($8.39) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.16.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

