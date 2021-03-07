Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

