Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

