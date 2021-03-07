Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.85. 1,413,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,397. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.