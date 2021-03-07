SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

