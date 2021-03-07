Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Scientific Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS SCND opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $65,043.00. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

