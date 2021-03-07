Scotiabank Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$55.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GDI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$24.19 and a 12-month high of C$49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.