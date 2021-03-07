Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SCOTF stock remained flat at $$80.83 during trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

