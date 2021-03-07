SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.98 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,654,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

About SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

