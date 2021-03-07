SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 5.5% Higher

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.07. 136,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 74,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

