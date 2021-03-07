Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09.

About Securitas

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

