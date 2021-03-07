Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,060,003 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Shares of SEER opened at $43.29 on Friday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

