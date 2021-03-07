Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold a total of 151,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

