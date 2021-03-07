Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

