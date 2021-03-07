Sei Investments Co. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 165,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.01. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

