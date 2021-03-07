Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,385 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

CFG stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

