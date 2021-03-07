Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

