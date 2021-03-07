Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.12 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

