Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SENS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.