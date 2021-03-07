ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $665.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $579.69.

Shares of NOW opened at $486.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

